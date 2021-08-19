|
Crypto adoption increased 880% over 2021

Thursday 19 August 2021 12:04 CET | News

Chainalysis has reported that the global crypto adoption increased 880% over 2021, mainly thanks to P2P trading activity and the nature of Bitcoin as a store of value-free from government control.

According to 2021’s Global Crypto Adoption Index, Vietnam, India, and Pakistan rank as the countries with the highest rate of cryptocurrency adoption. In 2020, India and Pakistan did not even appear on the list, and Vietnam was ranked number 10.

Russia, Ukraine, and Venezuela – the leaders in 2020 – slid down in the ranking. Moreover, China disappeared from the ranking, considering the recent legal blows against the industry and the progress the country is making in the development of its CBDC.

The report argues that a significant number of countries at the top of the ranking have had to deal with sharp devaluations and accelerated inflationary processes. To counteract this, the population tends to look for assets that function as a store of value, and Bitcoin is the perfect candidate for a good number of people.


More: Link


Keywords: cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, report, CBDC
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





