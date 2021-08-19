Crypto adoption increased 880% over 2021

According to 2021’s Global Crypto Adoption Index, Vietnam, India, and Pakistan rank as the countries with the highest rate of cryptocurrency adoption. In 2020, India and Pakistan did not even appear on the list, and Vietnam was ranked number 10.
Russia, Ukraine, and Venezuela – the leaders in 2020 – slid down in the ranking. Moreover, China disappeared from the ranking, considering the recent legal blows against the industry and the progress the country is making in the development of its CBDC.
The report argues that a significant number of countries at the top of the ranking have had to deal with sharp devaluations and accelerated inflationary processes. To counteract this, the population tends to look for assets that function as a store of value, and Bitcoin is the perfect candidate for a good number of people.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions