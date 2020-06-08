COVID-19 pandemic boosts crypto trading in Russia

Representatives from the Russian offices of exchanges like Binance, Garantex, and EXMO, highlighted the growth in the number of users in Russia, according to CoinTelegraph. For instance, the head of the representative office of Binance in Russia explained that the number of registrations on their platform during April 2020 was two times higher than in December of 2019.
On the other hand, the founder of Garantex clarified that the increase in activity on cryptocurrency exchanges ‘is not associated with those people who withdraw money from deposits or receive payments from the budget’. As such, self-isolating from the coronavirus was one of the drivers that led to increased trading volumes.
The EXMO crypto exchange site activity grew by about 15-20%, registering a 12% increase in Russian users. These figures were compared with the same period from March to May 2019.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions