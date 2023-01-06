Core Scientific to shut down 37,000 bitcoin mining rigs of crypto lender Celsius

Celsius owes Core Scientific approximately USD 7.8 million for energy and hosting costs, as the crypto lender has been unable to make regular payments as outlined in the hosting contract. Lawyers representing bankrupt bitcoin mining operation Core Scientific have told the court that crypto lender Celsius has not made payments on its mining machine hosting costs since July 2022.
Attorneys representing Core Scientific state that shutting down the bitcoin mining devices would save the firm a substantial amount of funds, and the company could potentially make USD 2 million per month if it rents out the hosting seats to another mining operation.
Core Scientific was one of the largest bitcoin miners in the industry, and records from 7 November 2022, show that 41% of the company’s servers are for customers paying for hosting services. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on 21 December 2022, but it noted that the firm’s machines will continue to operate in order to pay down debt.
Representatives of Celsius have confirmed that the crypto lender has agreed to shut down the 37,000 bitcoin mining rigs and end the hosting contract. Celsius will not be making business with Core Scientific anymore. The news follows Celsius looking to extend customer claims.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions