News

ConsenSys raises USD 200 mln in latest financing round

Thursday 18 November 2021 14:29 CET | News

Blockchain firm ConsenSys has announced the close of a USD 200 million financing round, bringing its valuation to USD 3.2 billion.

New investors Marshall Wace, Third Point, ParaFi Capital, and Think Investments contributed to the round alongside new partners that include Dragonfly Capital, Electric Capital, Spartan Group, DeFiance Capital, Animoca Brands, Coinbase Ventures, and HSBC.

ConsenSys said that the funding will support the expansion of its products MetaMask, a crypto wallet and gateway to blockchain apps, as well as Infura which anchors the company’s developer tools and infrastructure.

This growth is in line with ConsenSys’ mission to unlock the collaborative power of communities by making Web3 universally easy to use, access, and build on. The firm added that it will also be adding another 400 new roles across its products and services. Additionally, ConsenSys is also ramping up its efforts to drive NFT adoption for artists, content creators, brands, rights owners, game publishers, and leagues.

