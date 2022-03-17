ConsenSys raised USD 450 mln in Series D

The financing round was led by ParaFi Capital, with the participation of Temasek, SoftBank Vision Found 2, C Ventures, and Microsoft, among others. Former Series C funding investors, including TRUE Capital Management and Third Point also participated in this round.
The new funding will be used to support ConsenSys’ expansion of its ETH-based MetaMask wallet, which will benefit from a total makeover later in 2022. The additional money will also be invested in launching a plug-in extensibility system to allow integration with various blockchain protocols and account security schemes.
MetaMask now counts for over 30 million monthly active users spread across various markets, with its most active users coming from the US, the Philippines, Brazil, Germany, and Nigeria.
ConsenSys is also looking to expand its efforts to increase the adoption rate of NFTs for brands, artists, content creators, game publishers, and intellectual property owners, as well as convert all this round’s proceed to ETH to rebalance the company’s ETH to USD-equivalents ratio.
