|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ConsenSys raised USD 450 mln in Series D

Thursday 17 March 2022 12:00 CET | News

Global blockchain software company ConsenSys has announced it raised an additional USD 450 million in a Series D funding round, bringing its total valuation to over USD 7 billion.

The financing round was led by ParaFi Capital, with the participation of Temasek, SoftBank Vision Found 2, C Ventures, and Microsoft, among others. Former Series C funding investors, including TRUE Capital Management and Third Point also participated in this round.

The new funding will be used to support ConsenSys’ expansion of its ETH-based MetaMask wallet, which will benefit from a total makeover later in 2022. The additional money will also be invested in launching a plug-in extensibility system to allow integration with various blockchain protocols and account security schemes.

MetaMask now counts for over 30 million monthly active users spread across various markets, with its most active users coming from the US, the Philippines, Brazil, Germany, and Nigeria. 

ConsenSys is also looking to expand its efforts to increase the adoption rate of NFTs for brands, artists, content creators, game publishers, and intellectual property owners, as well as convert all this round’s proceed to ETH to rebalance the company’s ETH to USD-equivalents ratio. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ConsenSys, NFT, blockchain, Ethereum, cryptocurrency, crypto, crypto asset
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like