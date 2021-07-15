|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Compass partners with Oklo for Bitcoin mining

Thursday 15 July 2021 14:45 CET | News

US-based nuclear power startup Oklo has announced a 20-year commercial partnership with Compass Mining, an online marketplace for Bitcoin mining hardware and hosting. 

The partners aim to harness clean energy for Compass Mining’s crypto mining operations by introducing advanced nuclear fission to complement fossil fuels and promote the sustainability of energy sources used by miners. Compass currently has a number of mining facilities in locations such as the United States and Canada. According to a Compass representative, the partners aim to shift the energy landscape for cryptocurrency mining.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, cryptocurrency, mining, crypto asset
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like