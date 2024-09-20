Commerzbank, Crypto Finance to provide digital assets to corporate banking clients

Initially, the agreement between Commerzbank and Crypto Finance is set to focus on Bitcoin and Ether and target specific existing corporate clients in Germany. In addition, as part of the strategic collaboration, Commerzbank plans to manage the custody of digital assets, while Crypto Finance ensures their secure trading. Through this alliance, Commerzbank’s corporate clients are set to benefit from simplified and secure access to crypto assets, without being required to skip established and regulated structures and partners.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions