Commerzbank and Deutsche Börse launch digital assets marketplace

The aim of the partnership is to develop new digital marketplaces and ecosystems for existing assets such as art and real estate on a blockchain basis to generate new sales potential and added value. The first reference transactions (minimum viable products) for two asset classes are planned for 2021. The new trading platforms should enable investors to invest in previously illiquid assets. According to a 360X representative, the partnership creates transparent trading venues for assets, art and real estate, for which digital markets do not yet exist. The assets are to be made investable and tradable via tokenization and fractionalisation. Tokenized real assets are mapped on the blockchain to facilitate access to investors.
