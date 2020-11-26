|
Coinsquare files applications to operate a regulated digital asset marketplace in Canada

Thursday 26 November 2020 09:20 CET | News

Coinsquare, a Canada-based digital asset trading platform, has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to operate Canada's first regulated marketplace for digital assets.

Besides the application, the digital asset platform has also filed for a a dealer membership application to the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). The proposed marketplace will provide automated trading systems bringing together institutional and retail orders from buyers and sellers of digital assets deemed securities under the Ontario Securities Act.

The announcement was followed by the appointment of Nicholas Thadaney and Wendy Rudd to its board of directors. The newly appointed directors and executive team bring experience in Canadian securities regulation, investment dealer operations, and regulated marketplaces to Coinsquare.


