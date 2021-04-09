|
News

coinIX chooses Coinbase Custody's crypto custody functions

Friday 9 April 2021 14:32 CET | News

Germany-based cryptocurrency portfolio manager coinIX has announced choosing a custody solution from crypto-custodian Coinbase Custody to expand its portfolio.

coinIX now also has access to the circle of the crypto custodian’s German customers, such as Grayscale, Andreessen Horowitz or Polychain Capital. The coinIX positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot and Synthetix have already been transferred to Coinbase Custody.

With the expansion of coinIX’s custody offer, a growing part of the cryptocurrencies in the coinIX portfolio will be kept by Coinbase Custody. A representative of coinIX explained that Coinbase will offer customers maximum security and safe custody of cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, according to a Coinbase spokesperson, the company aims to apply its technologies to safeguard the crypto assets of coinIX shareholders.


More: Link


