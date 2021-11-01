|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

CoinDCX to pursue IPO after India finishes crypto regulations

Thursday 2 December 2021 12:48 CET | News

CoinDCX has announced that the company intends to pursue its initial public offering as soon as crypto regulations are in place in India. 

It is believed that the IPO round could elevate CoinDCX to the same status as Coinbase Global following its US listing earlier in 2021, so the IPO will be pursued as soon as government regulations allow it.

PM Modi and his government has been recently working on a bill that could be imposing strict regulations on cryptocurrency. The RBI has already adopted a very anti-crypto stance and has called for total banning of all private cryptocurrencies to make way for its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The introduction of the proposed bill in the Parliament also caused widespread FUD among Indians, leading to significant price drops of cryptos like BTC and ETH. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, regulation, IPO, CBDC, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like