Coinbase to offer USD 1.5 billion of senior notes in private offering

Crypto exchange Coinbase announced its intention to offer USD 1.5 billion of its senior notes—due in 2028 and 2031—in a private offering. Senior notes are a type of debt-based security, akin to a bond, but are repaid first in the case of bankruptcy.
The notes themselves will only be made available to ‘persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers,’ per the United States' Securities Act of 1933.
Earlier in 2021, Coinbase announced its intention to raise USD 1.25 billion by selling convertible notes—a type of bond that lets the purchaser earn interest or convert holdings into stocks. The move, announced in May 2021, was a surprise, given the fact the company was cash flow positive and had only recently gone public on the NASDAQ.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions