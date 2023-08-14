Coinbase launches in Canada

Working with regulators, banking partners, and institutional investors: recognising the important role of regulation in the crypto landscape, Coinbase has collaborated with Canadian regulators to cultivate a policy framework that serves as a global benchmark.
Doubling down on its Canadian presence: the company’s aim to foster a user-centric crypto platform tailored for Canadians is underscored by its Canadian tech hub. With about 200 local employees, it is the largest Coinbase tech hub outside the US.
Investing in Canada's tech and developer ecosystem: through Coinbase Ventures, the company has aimed to nurture local startups that contribute to innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement in various fields ranging from risk assessment to asset management. Some Canadian portfolio partners include Dapper Labs, Minerva AI, Axelar, Horizon Blockchain Games, as well as Zapper.
Coinbase aims for its expansion in Canada to signal a new wave of opportunities for crypto enthusiasts across the country. This move also aligns with Canadians’ increasing interest in cryptocurrencies.
In May 2023, Coinbase launched the zero-fee subscription service Coinbase One in the US, the UK, Ireland, and Germany. Traders are able to benefit from this service by executing more trades on hundreds of assets without concern for trading fees on every transaction. For long-term investors, this system was designed to help them get the most out of the crypto economy. Coinbase users can not share the subscription and need to ensure that they are the only user able to access their Coinbase account.
