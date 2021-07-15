|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Coinbase integrates Polygon

Thursday 15 July 2021 14:37 CET | News

The US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has announced introducing Polygon (MATIC) in order to scale Ethereum transactions.

Coinbase has announced that Polygon has been integrated into Google Chrome for both the mobile Coinbase Wallet app, as well as the Coinbase Wallet extension. According to a Coinbase blog post, the company plans to integrate other Ethereum scaling solutions, in addition to Polygon, into its wallets in the near future. Due to the high transaction fees in the Ethereum network, Coinbase aims to use Polygon to give more users access to decentralised finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, product launch, Ethereum, cryptocurrency
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like