Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Citigroup partners Metaco for digital asset custody platform

Friday 24 June 2022 13:18 CET | News

Global bank Citigroup has partnered with Metaco, a crypto infrastructure based in Switzerland, for a digital asset custody platform.
The bank will explore the capability of the custody platform on tokenized securities like blockchain-based bonds and stocks. Citigroup’s new partnership is aimed at integrating the Metaco infrastructure platform, Harmonize, into its infrastructure.

Harmonize helps to connect financial and non-financial organizations into the decentralized finance world to offer tools for crypto custody, tokenization, staking, and trading.

Recently, Citigroup has been supporting its presence in the crypto world by offering Bitcoin trade, besides, the bank had also announced that it’s planning to hire 100 people for the division of its digital assets to support its clients.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, digital assets, tokenization, blockchain
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Citi, Metaco
Countries: World
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Citi

|

Metaco

|
Discover all the Company news on Citi and other articles related to Citi in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like