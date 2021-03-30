|
Cardano launches smart contracts and becomes DeFi platform

Tuesday 30 March 2021 15:31 CET | News

Switzerland-based cryptocurrency platform Cardano has announced launching smart contracts processing and developing into a DeFi platform in 2021.

At Cardona’s monthly cryptocurrency information virtual conference, Cardano company officals announced the company was taking the next step towards a fully-fledged Ethereum alternative in May 2021. An upgrade called ‘Alonzo’ is intended to create a test network for smart contracts. This update should then rolled out everywhere and be incorporated into the mainnet in August 2021.

Cardona is also planning to launch a decentralised app with which it will also be possible to create custom tokens.


 


