|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Canada outlines securities law requirements and application to crypto trading platforms

Wednesday 31 March 2021 13:20 CET | News

Canadian securities authorities have outlined securities law requirements and application to crypto-asset trading platforms (or CTPs).

Thus, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) together with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) published a notice outlining securities law requirements that apply to CTPs and how they may be tailored by regulators.

The CSA is the group that represents provincial regulators; each representative has individual authority to regulate securities within their jurisdictions. IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organisation that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada’s debt and equity markets.

The notice aims to offer guidance on securities law requirements applicable to platforms whether trading ‘crypto assets that are securities or derivatives or contractual rights or claims to underlying crypto-assets such as Bitcoin or Ether’, according to Crowdfund Insider.

The notice also outlines interim approaches that may be available to digital asset exchanges, and it also mentions key risks related to these crypto platforms. It does not introduce new rules specifically applicable to CTPs, as CTPs are already subject to existing requirements under securities legislation in Canada.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Bitcoin, crypto asset, investment, regulation, trading platform, Ethereum, equity
Categories:
Countries: Canada





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like