Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Brazil Central Bank advances CBDC pilot programme

Friday 6 September 2024 15:15 CET | News

Brazil's central bank (BCB) announced the selection of 13 participants for the second phase of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) initiative.

 

This phase, referred to as Drex, saw 42 proposals submitted to both the BCB and Brazil's Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). The BCB will oversee 11 of these projects, while the CVM will supervise two. According to the BCB, the second phase will involve testing the infrastructure developed for the pilot by implementing financial services through smart contracts managed by various third-party participants on the platform. 

Notable participants include Visa, which will collaborate with Brazilian brokerage XP and digital bank Nubank to enhance the foreign exchange market. Additionally, Santander has been selected to work on projects related to automobile transactions and lending, as well as decarbonization efforts. 

The BCB has indicated that it will issue a new call for participation in the Drex pilot in the third quarter of 2024. This upcoming phase aims to test the implementation of smart contracts by mid-2025. Other significant local financial institutions such as Bradesco, Itaú Unibanco, and the stock exchange B3 will also be involved in this phase.

 

Brazil's central bank (BCB) announced the selection of 13 participants for the second phase of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) initiative.

 

The first phase of the digital real pilot

The first phase of the digital real pilot, which began in May 2023, included 14 participants. Participants were chosen from a pool of 36 bids made by single companies and consortia. While the final number of participants ended up being 14, some participants represented groups of companies, including Microsoft and digital technology company 7COMm.  

Visa, Santander, and several Brazilian banking institutions took part the pilot programme. The initial phase focused on testing the privacy and programmability functionalities of the platform through a single use case, namely a delivery versus payment protocol for federal public securities. 

According to thecoinrepublic.com, the CBDC will become available for public use by the end of 2024 because the project will need to go through an extensive testing phase that will involve the buying and selling of federal public bonds among individuals.  

The digital real will leverage distributed ledger technology (DLT) and will be fully supported by the Central Bank of Brazil and the Brazilian Monetary Authority. Furthermore, the CBDC will represent of extension of traditional currency and will have the same value as traditional real.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: CBDC, central bank, cryptocurrency, partnership
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Central Bank of Brazil
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Central Bank of Brazil

|
Discover all the Company news on Central Bank of Brazil and other articles related to Central Bank of Brazil in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like