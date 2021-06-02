|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Börse Stuttgart Digital Exchange launches app for crypto trading

Wednesday 2 June 2021 14:58 CET | News

Germany-based regulated digital asset trading platform Börse Stuttgart Digital Exchange (BSDEX) has announced launching a mobile app for cryptocurrency trading.

The available cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and XRP (Ripple). On the BSDEX mobile app users can access professional order types and follow the current cryptocurrency charts. The BSDEX is operated as a multilateral trading system by the Baden-Württembergische Wertpapierbörse. The technical operating company of BSDEX is a joint venture between Börse Stuttgart, Axel Springer, finanzen.net and SBI Crypto Investment.

According to a Stuttgart Stock Exchange representative, the new mobile app allows customers to trade conveniently from their smartphone. The company states that they are seeing a large end-customer demand for a transparent cryptocurrency trading platform. The mobile app is available for free download for iOS and Android devices in the app store.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, trading platform, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency exchange
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like