Bordier Bank teams up with crypto banking startup Sygnum

Tuesday 2 March 2021 13:39 CET | News

Switzerland-based private bank Bordier has announced a cooperation with digital asset bank Sygnum, allowing customers to trade in cryptocurrencies.

Sygnum is offering Bordier customers the opportunity to access the all-in-one solution for digital assets, with a high level of security and compliance provided by the Swiss regulated bank. The tradable cryptocurrencies, mentioned in the press release include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Tezos. Bordier also integrated Sygnum’s B2B banking platform and is now offering this access to digital assets to their corporate clients as well.

The companies are aiming to release further products and services down the line. For example, Bordier customers should also be able to access a wider range of different services and products in the field of digital assets such as tokenization or trading with options. This partnership announcement comes after a representative from Bordier stated that their customers were expressing increasing demand for opportunities to diversify into digital assets.

Keywords: partnership, cryptocurrency, B2B payments, digital assets, digital banking, crypto asset
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Switzerland
