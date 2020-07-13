Sections
News

BoE considering the launch of a digital currency

Tuesday 14 July 2020 13:54 CET | News

Bank of England (BoE), UK’s central bank, has announced the possibility of launching a digital currency.

Speaking during an online event, BoE governor Andrew Bailey told a group of UK students that his institution was having talks over the plan, according to Financial News. Bailey said ongoing investigations would look at a central bank digital currency (CBDC) which would have implications across ‘payments and society’.

He anticipated that the CBDC could be a real possibility in several years, once coronavirus has passed.


