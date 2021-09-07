|
Bloxxon launches Next Eleven Index

Tuesday 7 September 2021 14:42 CET | News

Germany-based crypto-as-a-service fintech Bloxxon has announced launching the crypto index ‘Next Eleven’ including 11 digital assets. 

The ‘Next Eleven Index’ is intended to support institutional clients and asset managers in developing and implementing their own crypto strategy. A selection of 11 digital assets is represented in the index.

According to a Bloxxon Asset Management (BAM) representative, crypto assets including the Layer 2 protocol on Ethereum, Polygon and the DeFi market Aave are included. The fintech will rebalance its assets every two months.


