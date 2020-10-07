|
Blocklete Games to receive cryptocurrency payments via BitPay

Wednesday 7 October 2020 13:38 CET | News

Crypto payment services provider BitPay has announced that Turner Sports' blockchain-based videogaming experience Blocklete Games is accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. 

Blocklete Games’ Blocklete Golf is the first blockchain based digital golf game and is built on the Ethereum network enabling players to buy and sell digital golfers, play in tournaments, and win real money. Players collect, train, trade, and compete with digital athletes called ‘Blockletes’ to earn cash prizes and bragging rights, according to the official press release.

BitPay will enable users to make payments using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, and ETH, as well as four dollar-pegged stablecoins, USDC, GUSD, PAX, and BUSD for Blocklete Golf. The addition of cryptocurrency as an alternative to traditional payment methods will attract new buyers who prefer to pay using cryptocurrency, reduce high credit card fees, and nearly eliminate fraud chargebacks. 

