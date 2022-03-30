|
Blockchain.com raises new funding

Friday 1 April 2022 10:48 CET | News

Blockchain.com has raised new funding that values the company at about USD 14 billion, more than doubling its worth.

The financing round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with major participation from Baillie Gifford & Co.

Founded in 2011, Blockchain.com allows users to buy and store digital tokens such as Bitcoin. In March 2021, the firm raised USD 300 million at a USD 5.2 billion valuation in a round that included Lightspeed and VY Capital.

The company has 37 million verified users with 82 million wallets created, and more than USD 1 trillion transacted, according to its website.


