BitPay updates wallet app with Google Pay for US cardholders

BitPay, a global provider of crypto payment services, has announced that US cardholders of the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard can add their card to Google Wallet and spend using Google Pay.
With Google Pay, BitPay cardholders can make contactless purchases in-app, online, and in-person with Android phones, tablets, or watches. BitPay previously announced support for Apple Pay and Samsung Pay is expected soon, according to the official press release.
The BitPay Wallet app is designed to enable customers to manage, protect, track, and spend 12 coins including BTC, BCH, DOGE, ETH, LTC, WBTC, XRP and stablecoins BUSD, DAI, GUSD, PAX and USDC. Customers can instantly turn crypto into dollars, which is then loaded onto the card and can be spent anywhere Mastercard debit is accepted. Cards can also be used online for purchases and to withdraw cash from ATMs.
New card customers waiting on delivery of the plastic BitPay Card can add the virtual card to Google Wallet and can start spending using Google Pay. To add the BitPay Card to Google Wallet, cardholders need to have the most recent version of the BitPay app available in the Google Store.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions