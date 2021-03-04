|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bitpanda receives license to operate as an investment firm

Thursday 4 March 2021 14:37 CET | News

Austrian-based digital asset company Bitpanda has announced it is enabling Bitpanda users to invest in a wide variety of asset classes.

According to a representative from the Austrian Financial Market Authority, Bitpanda has received a license as an investment firm in accordance with the Securities Supervision Act. Specifically, it is Bitpanda Financial Services, which was set up in 2021 as a subsidiary for future investment services, that received this license.

Bitpanda is now authorised to provide investment services and users can invest in shares or ETFs via the apps and web services of the company. The service will be launched as a slimmed-down product, and new functions will be introduced over time, following feedback from the Bitpanda community.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, investment, digital assets, digital banking
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Austria
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like