Bitpanda launches partial shares trading

At Bitpanda users can now invest in these fractions from EUR 1 outside trading hours, with zero commissions and tight spreads. To start investing users must download the Bitpanda app for iOS or Android and register. Customers must first deposit at least EUR 25 to the Bitpanda account and can then start investing in fractional stocks. According to the Bitpanda press release, these fractional stocks are ideal if users are looking to diversify their portfolio or are investing on a budget.
Dividends are paid out to customers, even if they only hold fractions of a stock. Bitpanda does not charge commissions on investments. Instead, a spread is applied when users acquire or terminate an investment. Bitpanda users can also create savings plans for investing in companies at regular intervals. The company is offering users their first fractional stock for free. To access this, users must ensure they have a verified Bitpanda account and have made a fiat deposit at least once since opening the account. Once terms and conditions have been accepted, users will automatically receive a random fractional stock worth between EUR 5 and EUR 200 credited to their account.
