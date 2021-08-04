|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bitpanda launches Blockchain Research & Development Hub

Wednesday 4 August 2021 15:03 CET | News

Austria-based digital asset platform Bitpanda has announced launching the Blockchain Research & Development Hub and investing EUR 10 million in the project until 2023. 

The team is expected to have 30 developers by the end of 2021. This project entails the construction of a specialised hub that uses different blockchains to build a high-performance infrastructure for a multi-asset investment platform.

The Blockchain Research & Development team will focus on developing strategic blockchain capabilities and proof of concept to create integrable solutions. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, blockchain, cryptocurrency, crypto asset
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Austria
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like