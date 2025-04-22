Bithumb reorganises its business structure to focus on IPO

Following this announcement, the Seoul-based company is expected to split into two, with Bithumb Korea focusing solely on operating the overall crypto business. Bithumb Korea is expected to be the entity seeking a public listing as well.
The other unit will be represented by a newly developed company called Bithumb A, and is set to oversee venture investments, asset management, and new business initiatives. In addition, the restructuring process is set to take effect on July 31, 2025, as the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.
According to officials of the company, Bithumb A will consolidate the exchange’s investment arms, including Bithumb Partners, which has shifted from NFT and metaverse projects to overall financial product investments, such as bonds, equities, and convertible bonds. Bithumb Investment, which was developed in order to manage equity stakes and strategic partnerships with external companies, will also fall under Bithumb A’s oversight. At the same time, Bithumb is currently allegedly in talks with licensed entities to offer these services in Korea.
Bithumb was said to be considering a NASDAQ listing last year, but now its plans have shifted to a listing on South Korea’s Kosdaq first, with a US listing being left as a secondary objective.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions