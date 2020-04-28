Binance selects BitPay to promote payments via its stablecoin- BUSD

Through the partnership, BitPay will enable all its merchants around the world to accept BUSD as a form of payment online and in its cross-border business to business billing platform without additional integration, according to the official press release.
BitPay merchants and businesses can purchase BUSD through the Binance Exchange and global exchanges listing BUSD. Support for BUSD in the BitPay wallet went live on April 27, 2020 and support for BitPay merchants will go live in the coming days.
As part of the partnership, BitPay will support BUSD in the BitPay wallet, and as a result, its nearly 2 million users can top up the BitPay Card and businesses like Avnet and Onfido can facilitate cross border payments using a dollar-pegged stablecoin. BitPay currently processes payments from global brands like Microsoft, Newegg, AT&T, Dish Networks, and eGifter.
