Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Binance Australia joins industry advocacy body FinTech Australia

Thursday 27 August 2020 13:15 CET | News

Binance Australia, the Australian affiliate of a global blockchain company and large cryptocurrency exchange, has joined FinTech Australia, an advocacy body for the fintech industry in Australia.

Binance Australia will assume a seat as a FinTech Australia member, alongside Afterpay, Square, Stripe, and Transferwise. With more than 800 fintech companies in operation across the country, Australia has one of the world’s most exciting and dynamic fintech industries.

FinTech Australia works closely with its members and government to develop new approaches to grow the Australian fintech industry and to create jobs, economic growth and prosperity for Australians and Australian-based businesses.

Binance Australia was launched to market in July 2020 to offer a new digital currency marketplace that provides a platform to buy and sell cryptocurrency in Australia.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Binance Australia, Binance, blockchain, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency exchange, Australia, FinTech Australia
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like