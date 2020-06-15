Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Binance allegedly continues trade in China despite ban

Monday 15 June 2020 14:08 CET | News

China’s National Radio (CNR) has reported that crypto exchange Binance continues to provide trading services for mainland Chinese customers despite the local ban.

Originally founded in China a few months prior to the local 2017 ban prohibiting cryptocurrency trading, Binance moved overseas soon after the crackdown and is currently headquartered in the Cayman Islands and Seychelles. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, has been promoting a website called ‘binancezh.com’ on his Weibo page. 

While the website allows visitors to choose among a dozen language choices, it seems to be redirecting to the Chinese version no matter what language gets selected. Binance reportedly explained that it is a ‘test site’ used mostly by Egyptian residents, citing data from web traffic analysis company Alexa. A Beijing-based CNR reporter was allegedly able to register an account on binancezh.com after uploading ID documents and completing face verification via the exchange’s mobile app. The journalist then completed a Chinese Yuan-to-BTC trade over the exchange’s OTC (over-the-counter) desk. 

Binance told CNR that the exchange’s app is not available on the Chinese market, adding that if ‘mainland users are overseas or use overseas IDs for transactions, it is more difficult to identify them’, according to Cointelegraph. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Binance, China, trade, crypto exchange, ban, cryptocurrency, CNR
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: China
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like