Bakkt, Finastra make crypto available for community banks

Friday 15 October 2021 12:00 CET | News

US-based Bakkt has announced it will make its digital asset marketplace and wallet available through Finastra’s open developer platform and app store, FusionFabric.cloud.

By adding Bakkt’s crypto platform to Finastra’s app, crypto will expand further into the mainstream as financial institutions offer their account holders access to the growing asset class without having to leave their existing trusted banking environment.

Bakkt wants to create a growing partner network to tap into the new opportunities for customer engagement and choice. The blockchain specialist aims to use digital platform solutions that deliver a frictionless customer journey while also providing access to new products and features.

Bakkt helps its users to convert their holdings into digital assets and allows them to pay merchants directly. It also works with various merchants and financial institutions to help them with regulatory practices being followed in different parts of the world and with risk management.

More: Link


Keywords: partnership, Finastra, digital assets, cryptocurrency
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
