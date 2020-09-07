Sections
News

B2B crypto payments provider Mercuryo.Io raises EUR 2.5 mln from Target Global

Monday 7 September 2020 10:55 CET | News

Mercuryo.io, an Estonia-based startup that offers cryptocurrency payment processing solutions, has closed a EUR 2.5 million seed funding led by Target Global.

Mercuryo.io is a cross-border payments network that enables businesses across the world to send and receive payments for goods and services using cryptocurrencies. Its infrastructure provides solutions for virtual accounts, business payments, remittance processing, and mass payouts regardless of local payment methods and currencies. The investor, Target Capital, is a large international VC fund with EUR 800m+ under management.

Mercuryo.io was founded in Estonia in 2018 as a cryptocurrency exchange payment provider. It is operating across Europe, and it has offices in Tallinn and London. Mercuryo.io complies with PCI DSS international information security standards.


Keywords: B2B payment, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency payment provider, Estonia, funding, cross border payments, Mercuryo.io, Target Global
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Estonia
