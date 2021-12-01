Austria's FMA revokes registration of virtual asset provider BTM Service

The move was further made at the request of the crypto company. Now, the company cannot offer any types of crypto to fiat or vice versa exchange services within the FMA’s jurisdictions. It can’t even operate Bitcoin vending machines.
Cryptocurrency companies operating in Austria mandatorily have to register themselves with the local financial markets authority. This led to the submission of applications from 40 prospective digital assets providers by the beginning of 2021, but licenses were granted to only 18 firms, Finance Magnates reported earlier.
The decision against BTM Service came only a week after the Austrian regulator revoked the registration of ATIRA GmbH as a virtual asset services provider, citing lapses in anti-money laundering and terror financing obligations.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions