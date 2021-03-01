|
Austrian car-sharing startup Eloop releases a tokenized Tesla Model 3

Monday 1 March 2021 15:15 CET | News

The e-car sharing provider Eloop has announced it is enabling its users to invest in their tokenized Tesla Model 3 with it’s Eloop One Token (EOT). 

 

Users can buy EOT and will then have a share of the revenue of the Model 3 in the car-sharing fleet. In summer 2020, Eloop began blockchain tokenizing their electric cars. A first token sale for the financing of four BMW i3 cars raised EUR 240,000. This time 2 Tesla Model 3’s are being tokenized, for which EUR 170,000 are to be collected. Users can invest starting at a price of EOT 100, where one EOT corresponds to EUR 1.10.

The sales of the tokenized cars are stored in the blockchain. Then service costs, charging costs, parking fees, and insurance are deducted, and the rest is split evenly between token-owning users and Eloop. The more tokens you have, the more of Eloop’s revenue you get. The tokens run on the blockchain ‘0bsnetwork’, which is not yet listed on international exchanges. Eloop aims to add at least 250 Teslas to their car-sharing fleet, and the company wishes to expand their tokenized vehicles to Germany. 



Keywords: product launch, cryptocurrency, tokenization, blockchain, token
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Austria
