Austrian car-sharing startup Eloop releases a tokenized Tesla Model 3

Users can buy EOT and will then have a share of the revenue of the Model 3 in the car-sharing fleet. In summer 2020, Eloop began blockchain tokenizing their electric cars. A first token sale for the financing of four BMW i3 cars raised EUR 240,000. This time 2 Tesla Model 3’s are being tokenized, for which EUR 170,000 are to be collected. Users can invest starting at a price of EOT 100, where one EOT corresponds to EUR 1.10.
The sales of the tokenized cars are stored in the blockchain. Then service costs, charging costs, parking fees, and insurance are deducted, and the rest is split evenly between token-owning users and Eloop. The more tokens you have, the more of Eloop’s revenue you get. The tokens run on the blockchain ‘0bsnetwork’, which is not yet listed on international exchanges. Eloop aims to add at least 250 Teslas to their car-sharing fleet, and the company wishes to expand their tokenized vehicles to Germany.
