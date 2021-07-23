|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Australia-based Zip confirms plans to go crypto

Friday 23 July 2021 09:30 CET | News

BNPL firm Zip has reiterated plans to move into crypto and launch a trading service in Australia and the US within 12 months, according to stockhead.com.au.

Zip’s share price has been taking a zip down in the past 24 hours on the back of some typically bearish UBS forecasting analysis, so finding fresh ways to power growth might not be a bad idea. That’s not to say it’ll give Z1P’s meme-loving fanbase cause for excitement any time soon, although you never know.

The company’s co-founder told Reuters that trading in crypto through the use of a native Zip digital wallet was one of the most sought-after features from its users. Also, a broader range of products, such as budgeting tools for Zip users, was likely to be launched first in Australia, given the fact around 30% of adults have a BNPL account.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, BNPL
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like