Argentina instructs crypto exchanges to file transactions data

Friday 14 May 2021 14:40 CET | News

Argentina’s tax authority has ordered crypto exchanges to file transaction data on their customers in monthly reports.

The exchanges must list all accounts and identify clients, as well as income, expenses and monthly balance of accounts held. The information will have to be filed for each month by the 15th of the following month.

Crypto adoption has been healthy in Argentina: Ripio, one of the country’s largest exchanges, ended 2020 with over a million users after starting the year with 400,000. The country’s economic woes, stemming from debt, inflation and COVID-19, have driven its citizens to seek alternative ways to store wealth.


Keywords: cryptocurrency, data sharing, cryptocurrency exchange, regulation
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Argentina
