News

Argent raises USD 40 mln

Friday 29 April 2022 10:41 CET | News

UK-based Argent, a crypto wallet provider, has raised USD 40 million in a Series B funding to scale its ambitions for a DeFi and Web3 super app.

Founded in 2017, Argent allows users to buy, hold, sell, and store cryptocurrencies and tokens. Since announcing the launch of its new Layer 2 account in 2021, Argent has attracted more than 500,000 users.

The company is building a single app for all things DeFi and Web3 and the new cash will be used for product development, hiring, and expansion, including a move into the LATAM market. It says it is also actively exploring the addition of virtual real estate, gaming, DAOs, and NFTs.

The round was led by Fabric Ventures and Metaplanet, with existing investors Paradigm, Index Ventures, and Creandum, as well as strategic investors including Starkware, Jump, and Animoca. 


