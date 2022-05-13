Argent raises USD 40 mln

Founded in 2017, Argent allows users to buy, hold, sell, and store cryptocurrencies and tokens. Since announcing the launch of its new Layer 2 account in 2021, Argent has attracted more than 500,000 users.
The company is building a single app for all things DeFi and Web3 and the new cash will be used for product development, hiring, and expansion, including a move into the LATAM market. It says it is also actively exploring the addition of virtual real estate, gaming, DAOs, and NFTs.
The round was led by Fabric Ventures and Metaplanet, with existing investors Paradigm, Index Ventures, and Creandum, as well as strategic investors including Starkware, Jump, and Animoca.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions