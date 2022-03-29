|
Anubi Digital partners with Celsius to expand crypto services

Tuesday 29 March 2022 15:45 CET | News

Italy-based digital asset custodian Anubi Digital has partnered with cryptocurrency platform Celsius to expand the offering to expand crypto services for Anubi Digital's customers.

Celsius is a blockchain-based platform where membership provides access to financial services, such as a compound interest service and instant loans accessible through a web and mobile app. Anubi Digital is a platform for passive and active custody of digital assets, including NFT, and focuses on the needs of the HNWI and institutional segment. The digital asset custodian offers a range of tax and legal services and strategies covering the cryptocurrency lifecycle.

According to an Anubi Digital representative, this new partnership with Celsius allows the company to offer CeFi solutions. A Celcius representative states that this partnership combines crypto services with customised solutions for high-net-worth individuals (HNWI). The service will allow Anubi Digital users to be screened and verified in advance to ensure the security of their digital assets.


