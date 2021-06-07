|
News

Anchorage Digital introduces Ethereum-based lending

Monday 7 June 2021 15:28 CET | News

US-based digital asset platform Anchorage Digital has announced partnering with BankProv to offer its corporate customers Ethereum-based loans.

Investors who have invested their funds in Ether will be able to deposit the cryptocurrency as a security with Anchorage and receive a cash injection in the form of USD from BankProv. With the new loan offer, Ethereum reserves can therefore be capitalised without users having to sell them.

According to an Anchorage, the partnership between the digital asset platform and BankProv could help anchor crypto finance, and Ethereum in particular, more firmly in the mainstream. A BankProv representative states that the company believes the crypto market should be given the same access to traditional financial instruments as any other company in America.


More: Link


