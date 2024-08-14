Subscribe
Alchemy Pay partners with Mesh

Wednesday 14 August 2024 13:01 CET | News

Alchemy Pay has partnered with Mesh in order to enable direct crypto payments at online and offline merchants using crypto funds from exchanges and wallets.

 

Following this announcement, Alchemy Pay integrated the Mesh API into its crypto payment solution, which is set to enable customers to purchase goods and services at online and offline merchants that are using crypto funds from exchanges and wallets. This connectivity with exchanges and wallets was made possible by leveraging Mesh’s technology and suite of solutions. 

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. 

More information on the announcement

The partnership is set to expand users’ crypto payment options beyond direct transfers, Web3 crypto wallets, and crypto cards. Customers will have the capability to leverage the balances in their exchange accounts, such as Coinbase, and their wallets, like MetaMask, as a payment way across various spending scenarios like online shopping, offline power bank lending solutions, booking flights and hotels, as well as with any other trader that supports Alchemy Pay. 

At the same time, the Mesh collaboration is expected to asset transfer experience more intuitive, secure, and efficient for Alchemy Pay clients. For security purposes, the Mesh platform will not use assets or store any user’s personally identifiable information, so that customers can have the trusted security of their assets and personal data. 

Furthermore, both enterprises will remain committed to driving innovation and financial inclusion, while also focusing on expanding the possibilities of crypto payments across multiple services and platforms. Alchemy Pay and Mesh will also further improve the payments process and work towards the shared goal of delivering an optimised experience for crypto users across the globe. 



More: Link


Keywords: partnership, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency exchange, crypto, crypto asset, digital assets, payments
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Alchemy Pay, Mesh
Countries: World
Alchemy Pay

Mesh

