|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

AJMS Group integrates Confirm for crypto AML screening

Monday 4 April 2022 14:27 CET | News

Dubai-based Remitex Technologies (RETL), an AJMS Group entity, has partnered and integrated with UK-based Coinfirm to offer crypto AML screening.

RETL has joined hands with Coinfirm, a crypto AML and analytics provider, to add to RETL’s DIGI Comply Tool to include a risk-based AML/CFT platform for crypto assets by integrating Coinfirm’s AML Platform.

Key features include risk C-score analysis, financial analysis of wallets and crypto investigatory and monitoring tools. The enhanced version of DIGI Comply will be a tool for crypto entities as the reports will provide an in-depth risk score for coins, wallets, and transactions – alerting users of potential ML/TF risks based on hundreds of indicators.




More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, acquisition, crypto, AML, CFT, fraud management
Categories: Cryptocurrencies
Companies:
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Blockchain News & Cryptocurrencies News

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like