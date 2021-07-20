|
Aegis Custody launches asset digitisation service

Hong Kong-based, licensed digital finance company Aegis Custody has launched a service to digitise real-life assets such as real estate, physical artwork, and green energy assets.

Backed by the company’s regulated custodial service, DigiQuick creates new asset management and financing opportunities for asset owners, while mitigating the issues of permanence and authenticity. Asset digitisation creates liquid markets for traditionally illiquid assets, enables ownership transfer, and opens up access to working capital. 

Starting with physical artwork and capital advance assets, DigiQuick supports the creation of both non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and fungible tokens (FTs). Once digitised, owners can manage their assets without the need for paperwork or transfer them to any Ethereum wallet upon request through the DigiQuick interface. In the case of capital advance assets, such as those held by payment processors, owners will be able to use them as collateral for short-term financing.

DigiQuick is built on the globally trusted Ethereum network. The network hosts the modular smart contracts that enable the digitisation, transfer, and management of assets. And as the digitised assets are issued as Ethereum fungible or non-fungible tokens, they are accepted by exchanges and marketplaces and can be held by any Ethereum wallet. Regardless of where the tokens are transferred, the original creator will always see a transparent list of all future transactions.

