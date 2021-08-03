|
News

Advanced Blockchain partners with Sting

Tuesday 3 August 2021 13:31 CET | News

Germany-based blockchain-as-a-service provider Advanced Blockchain has announced partnering with Sweden-based tech startup accelerator Sting and opening an office in Stockholm.

According to an Advanced Blockchain representative, the expansion will strengthen the company’s ecosystem of co-investors and innovators in the blockchain space. A Sting representative states that the partnership will strengthen their offer for startups in the blockchain space in the Nordic region.

The aim of the collaboration between Advanced Blockchain and Sting is to foster teams in the Web 3.0 ecosystem at a very early stage. DeFi, NFTs, and asset tokenization are areas where Advanced Blockchain plans to expand its portfolio.


More: Link


