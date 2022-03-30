|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Activists launch Ukrainian Rescue Token

Wednesday 30 March 2022 13:38 CET | News

A group of crypto activists has launched Ukan Token (UKAN), a rescue token designed as a decentralised community for humanitarian purposes.

UKAN is dedicated to supporting the Ukrainian government’s recovery from the war.

Based on the Ethereum network and available on Uniswap, UKAN founders are actively engineering the delivery of 50% of UKANS directly to Ukrainian president.

Activists began investing in UKAN prior to the official launch. In present, the UKAN community already has hundreds of holders and total value locked (TVL) of over USD 6 million.

The UN estimates that Russian aggression has already inflicted USD 100 million in damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure, including destroyed homes, hospitals, transportation systems, schools, shopping areas, recreational buildings, and more. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Russia Ukraine War, Token, product launch, cryptocurrency, Ethereum
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like