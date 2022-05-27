Subscribe
21Shares and ByteTree introduce gold and Bitcoin hybrid product 

Friday 27 May 2022

Switzerland-based crypto ETP-issuer 21Shares has announced partnering with UK-based asset management company ByteTree to introduce a gold and Bitcoin hybrid product.

21Shares allows investors to purchase crypto ETPs in a regulated framework on the SIX Swiss Exchange in USD, Euro, and GBP, on the BX Swiss in CHF, on the Boerse Stuttgart in Euro, as well as on the Wiener Boerse (Vienna Exchange) in Euro. This product can be traded on Xetra and via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The 21Shares Bytetree BOLD ETP offers investors the opportunity to invest in the performance of gold and Bitcoin at the same time.

The focus of the product is on gold (85%) and the remaining 15% is covered by Bitcoin. The composition of the hybrid product is adjusted every month depending on the relative volatility of the two asset classes. If one of the two assets was less volatile than the other, investors would get greater exposure to that asset. The product is physically secured by the cryptocurrency Bitcoin and gold and is cleared centrally via Eurex Clearing. The product range in Deutsche Börse's ETF & ETP segment currently comprises a total of 1,864 ETFs, 172 ETCs, and 163 ETNs. 


