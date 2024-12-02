Paula Albu, Junior Editor at The Paypers, discusses the key takeaways from Fireblock’s ‘From Days to Minutes: How Stablecoins Are Transforming Cross-Border Payment Economics’ webinar.

In 2026, stablecoins are no longer a niche domain. Financial institutions, payment providers, and merchants are increasingly realising their potential, as stablecoins continue to gain traction as a core component of the digital financial ecosystem. Statistics show that as well: the stablecoin market could exceed USD 2 trillion by 2026, highlighting a rapid expansion of stablecoins as a core component of the digital financial ecosystem.

In a webinar hosted by Fireblocks and The Paypers and moderated by Joy Macknight, Financial Journalist, industry experts Neil Chopra, Financial Markets Economist at Fireblock, Kristin Reischel, Senior Director, Solutions, and Partner Marketing at Rapyd, and Chris Mason, Co-Founder and CEO at Orbital, sat down to answer the question: how are stablecoins transforming cross-border payment economics?

The discussion covered the limitations of traditional cross-border payment systems, examined how payment providers are implementing stablecoin-based solutions, and highlighted what it takes to build a compliant, scalable infrastructure that delivers 24/7 settlement.

Here are the key takeaways of the webinar.

From multi-day settlement to near-instant payments

Chris Mason opened the discussion by addressing the problem at the heart of it: cross-border payments and their limitations. Despite decades of digital innovation, cross-border payment infrastructure remains fragmented, still rooted in correspondent banking networks and systems such as SWIFT. These rails often require multiple intermediaries, extended settlement windows, and prefunded accounts, resulting in transfers that can take days and incur high costs.

Stablecoins represent an opportunity to do something different, to rethink how value moves globally, enabling near-instant, 24/7 settlement. Rather than just improving speed, they introduce a new settlement layer that reduces reliance on intermediaries.

Chris Mason also highlighted the concept of the stablecoin sandwich, where stablecoins act as an intermediary layer between fiat currencies. By using stablecoins for settlement while leveraging familiar banking infrastructure, institutions can reduce delays, cut costs, and maintain compliance.

Stablecoin implementation as a layered approach

Stablecoin adoption depends heavily on jurisdiction, regulation, and local currency dynamics, as Kristin Reischel highlighted. From an implementation perspective, stablecoins are not necessarily a replacement for existing systems, but rather an additional layer within the payments stack.

When comparing approaches, traditional rails like SWIFT focus on messaging and coordination, while stablecoins introduce programmable money that can move and be used instantly, rather than sitting idle in accounts.

This distinction marks a shift from static liquidity to dynamic, usable capital, opening new opportunities for treasury and payment optimisation.

A lot of potential, but what about the implementation?

Joy Macknight highlights that, while interest in stablecoins is high, adoption is still uneven across the market.

Industry data shows a gap between interest and execution. According to an EY research , stablecoins have around 23% utilisation among financial institutions and corporates globally, with only half of non-users expected to adopt them in the next 6-12 months.

This raises an important question: what is holding payment providers back? Compliance, technical complexity, or simply waiting for others to move first?

Neil Chopra noted that many players are indeed waiting for larger institutions, particularly banks, to take the lead. Banks remain under significant pressure, as they have the most to lose but also play a critical role in enabling adoption.

At the same time, Kristin Reischel emphasised that stablecoins are still a relatively new technology. With regulatory frameworks such as the GENIUS Act in the US and MiCA in Europe and emerging global initiatives taking shape, adoption is expected to accelerate as clarity improves.

Compliance, or what's stopping a lot of players

Fundamentals such as AML/KYC and financial crime prevention remain the same, regardless of whether transactions are on-chain or traditional. However, operating across multiple jurisdictions introduces additional complexity.

As Chris Mason noted, the market still needs to mature, and trust remains central as the first question for most organisations is: are we safe?

Neil Chopra highlighted the emergence of compliance as a service, where providers integrate compliance capabilities directly into their infrastructure.

Regulation is expected to accelerate adoption if implemented correctly, Chris Mason says. But there is a balance to strike. Overregulation can create friction and slow innovation, while clear and practical frameworks can enable growth.

Partnerships also play a key role. Understanding which banks support your strategy and choosing the right stablecoin infrastructure and compliance partners is critical for scaling stablecoin operations.

I'm a payment lead – how do I start?

For organisations that have not yet started their stablecoin journey, the message from the speakers was clear: start small and build confidence progressively.

Kristin Reischel recommends starting with a pilot and identifying a specific use case. Additionally, partnerships are equally important: working with experienced providers and regulated institutions can significantly reduce complexity and risk.

Neil Chopra added that businesses should also evaluate how stablecoins create value within their existing operations, whether through cost reduction, speed, or improved liquidity management.

From experimentation to real-world adoption

Stablecoins are quickly becoming part of global financial infrastructure. While adoption is still uneven, the direction is clear: financial institutions are moving from pilots to production, driven by the need for faster settlement, capital efficiency, and flexible payment flows.

At the same time, challenges around compliance, regulation, and integration remain critical. Addressing these through collaboration between fintechs, banks, regulators, and infrastructure providers will be key to unlocking the full potential of stablecoins in cross-border payments.

This article highlights the main discussion points, but the full webinar explores these themes in greater depth, including audience perspectives on adoption readiness and implementation strategies. To learn more, watch the full webinar recording here .

About Paula Albu

Paula Albu has experience in content writing and editing, as well as being a creative storyteller. As a Junior Editor at The Paypers, she investigates Web3 technologies along with the latest trends and regulations in banking and fintech. Paula is committed to turning complex industry topics into engaging, accessible content that resonates with readers and creates a meaningful connection. She is available via LinkedIn or at paula@thepaypers.com.