Zuora partners with Vertalo

Vertalo specialises in asset tokenization and concentrates on ensuring investor compliance, capitalisation tables for blockchains and provision of a database and transhipment point for assets. The partnership enables Vertalo to reduce the time required for handling financial processes and remove technological barriers in private asset management.

Zuora Billing results in Vertalo being able to network private issuers and investors on one platform and optimise pricing. According to a Vertalo representative, this helps the company manage complex billing processes for subscriptions and future-proof their business. Vertalo now plans to focus on valuable platform innovations after achieving a short time-to-market with the Zuora platform.