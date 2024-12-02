Zumo launches its B2B proposition, ZumoKit





ZumoKit is a B2B product built for fintechs and financial institutions that wish to offer cryptocurrencies in a compliant way. Fintech companies that use ZumoKit will be able to offer their customers a range of services including a crypto wallet and exchange.

According to the official press release, ZumoKit is blockchain agnostic, allowing companies to connect to any blockchain, adopt any cryptocurrency or use their own stablecoin. It also enables companies’ users to send, receive, and store digital currencies.